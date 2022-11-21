TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Law enforcement across Kansas will be out in greater numbers over the holiday weekend.

They will be searching for speeders, seat belt use, and any suspicion of impaired driving during the annual “Click it, or Ticket” enforcement campaign. The goal is to cut down on the number of accidents and crash-related deaths on Kansas roadways.

In 2021, 319 people were killed in crashes on Kansas roads. Of those who died, 46.4% were not wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Out of that percentage, 46.6% were front-seat passengers, and 58.3% of were backseat passengers.

“Whether driving down the street or across the country, you endanger yourself by not buckling up and you are letting others be in danger if you don’t require them to use their seat belts, too,” said Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz. “Drivers and passengers should use that seat belt every single time they get into a vehicle.”

The “Click it, or Ticket” campaign will begin on Wednesday and run through Monday, Nov. 28. A grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will cover the costs of the increased patrols.

For more information, head to the Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office’s website.