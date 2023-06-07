MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An 18-year-old woman from Coffeyville has died after her car crashed on Sunday.

The crash happened on a county road northeast of Independence.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Mackenzie Kendall was driving her car south on County Road 4300. Troopers say the car crossed the center line, overcorrected and went off the road.

The car hit a metal fence and stopped in a field.

Kendall was taken to a Tulsa hospital, where she died.

Two passengers in the car, an 18-year-old man and a 21-year-old man from Coffeyville, were not injured.