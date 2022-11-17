COLBY, Kan. (KSNW) — The town of Colby is on its way to having a new hospital. On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture officially announced that it is lending more than $108 million to the project.

Current Colby hospital Citizens Medical Center (Courtesy Citizens Medical Center)

Citizens Health says it wants to expand critical health care services. The new facility will incorporate operations of the current hospital, Citizens Medical Center, and Family Center for Health Care clinic under one roof.

Work has already started. Crews broke ground for the new hospital two weeks ago. It is south of the existing hospital that was built in 1982.

(Courtesy Health Facilities Group)

Sen. Jerry Moran was at the groundbreaking ceremony.

“It is investments like the one Citizens Health is making with its new facility that will revive health care in Kansas’ communities and protect our state’s way of life,” he said.

Citizens Health Board of Trustees and Administration says that once the new hospital opens, the former hospital will be repurposed and used for other functions of the organization.

Rendering of new Colby hospital (Courtesy Health Facilities Group)

Rendering of new Colby hospital (Courtesy Health Facilities Group)

Rendering of new Colby hospital (Courtesy Health Facilities Group)

Rendering of new Colby hospital (Courtesy Health Facilities Group)

“The providers and staff have worked diligently to expand programs and services to meet the needs of patients of northwest Kansas, and we have simply outgrown our existing facility,” Bob Standage, board chair, said in a news release.

USDA Rural Development Kansas State Director Christy Davis waited until Thursday, National Rural Health Day, to publicize the loan information.

“USDA is committed to ensuring rural Americans have access to reliable quality health care, like that provided by Citizens Medical Center,” Davis said in a news release.

Construction on the new hospital is expected to last about two and a half years.