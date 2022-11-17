COLBY, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Colby is trying to solve a housing crisis. In talking with several housing and planning groups, the city was encouraged to look at offering up property to build more homes.

The city decided to put Three Corners Park up for sale, but there were no bids. The option is off the table, and it’s back to the drawing board.

“You just keep plucking away at it. You know we’re already in communication with developers. We have a developer currently working in our community that’s building on 30 lots. We’ve got another developer that’s acquired some property that is ready to consider those lots available, and then, you’ve got to figure out how do we afford the infrastructure,” Ron Alexander, city manager, said.

Alexander said in speaking with officials from various cities in Kansas, Colby is not the only one facing the housing crisis. Other issues they are seeing are rising energy costs and conserving water.