Script updated to clarify crash details

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Colorado bicyclist was killed in a crash northwest of Emporia on Friday. It happened at County Road F and County Road 190 west of Emporia.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the bicyclist, 61-year-old Gregory Bachman of Frisco, Colorado, was northbound on County Road F and entered the intersection and struck a westbound Chevy Silverado pickup. The driver of the Chevy Silverado pickup was from Emporia. Bachman was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time, according to the KHP.

According to KVOE radio, Bachman was registered in the Unbound 200 taking place Saturday.