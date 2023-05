TREGO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Colorado was ejected from his car during a rollover crash in northwest Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 38-year-old man from Denver, Colorado, was driving a 1998 Dodge Caravan westbound on Interstate 70 in Trego County.

The KHP says the man went off the roadway and struck a guardrail. His car rolled twice, ejecting him.

According to the KHP, the man was taken to a Wichita medical center with suspected serious injuries.