Ellsworth, Kan. (KSNW) — A Pueblo, Colorado, man was pronounced dead Wednesday morning following a semi crash in Ellsworth County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) crash log says Donald Svita, 70, was hit by a semi after failing to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Kansas Highways 140 and 156 around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Svita was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 39-year-old male driver of the semi-truck received minor injuries.