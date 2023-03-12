SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Colorado was seriously injured in a crash involving a semitrailer Saturday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the 61-year-old from Denver was driving a 2016 International Semi Tractor eastbound on Interstate 70 just west of Solomon Road when he lost control.

The KHP says he went across the westbound lanes and ran off the north side of I-70, hitting a KDOT fence and coming to a rest in the field.

The man was taken to a regional health center for the treatment of his suspected serious injuries, according to the KHP.