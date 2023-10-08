GOVE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Colorado was seriously injured in a crash in western Kansas Saturday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, just after 6 p.m., a 56-year-old man from Rocky Ford, Colo., was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado east on U.S. Route 40.

The KHP says for an unknown reason, the man left the roadway to the south, causing the passenger side bumper of his truck to hit a dirt embankment. Due to the initial impact, the truck rolled once and came to a stop on its wheels.

The man was taken with suspected serious injuries to an area hospital, according to the KHP.