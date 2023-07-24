WAKEENEY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Colorado truck driver was injured early Monday morning in a crash in Trego County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened on Interstate 70 shortly before 12:30 a.m. west of Wakeeney, near mile marker 116. Troopers say Brandon Adams of Pueblo was driving a Kenworth semi-truck west on the interstate when the truck left the roadway on the north side and came to rest in the ditch.

He was taken to Trego County-Lemke Memorial Hospital in Wakeeney in serious condition. The patrol says no one else was involved in the accident.