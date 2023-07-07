WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Greeley, Colorado, woman was rushed to the hospital after authorities say she hit a cow in Lane County.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Friday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log shows the woman was driving a Honda Civic east on Kansas Highway 96 in Lane County when she struck a cow, causing her car to roll multiple times.

The victim — a 66-year-old Greeley woman — was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by the Lane County Fire Department. She was later rushed to a hospital with suspected serious injuries

The Lane County Sheriff said in a Facebook post that a dog was in the vehicle as well. It was taken to a veterinarian’s office for treatment.