KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Joe Erwin, a comedian from Tulsa, Oklahoma, announced he will be making amends with a classmate he bullied as a child in Kansas City, Kansas.

Erwin posted a video on TikTok with the caption, “What’s a terrible thing you did as a child that you feel really bad about as an adult?” and told the story of how he would steal his friend’s pizza during lunch in first grade.

“I just thought that since he was a little guy, he doesn’t get hungry like I do,” Erwin said in the TikTok.

The friend’s name was Dylan and Irwin said he wanted to apologize to him and asked for help from his followers to find him.

“If anybody knows a 24- to 25-year-old named Dylan who went to Jenks West Elementary in Jenks, Oklahoma, let me know,” Erwin said. “Dylan, if you’re out there, I’m sorry, man. I want to take you out to the most expensive pizza place that you can think of. I know it’s not gonna completely make it right, but I at least want to say I’m sorry.”

The TikTok has been viewed nearly 10 million times. A few days later, Erwin posted an update, that he had found Dylan.

Another friend had a yearbook from Jenks West Elementary School and he was able to find his last name and connect via social media.

A third TikTok uploaded in early April provided a date when Erwin could buy Dylan some pizza.

On May 14, Dylan told Erwin he would be in Kansas City, Kansas, just a few hours away from Erwin’s residence in Tulsa.

Erwin said he would post small updates on his TikTok and a full vlog on his YouTube Channel.