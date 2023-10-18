CALDWELL, Kan. (KSNW) – Finding affordable child care has been a challenge for families across Kansas. For many parents, it’s the choice between caring for their child and going to work.

Creekstone Farms opened a new facility today for its employees that can care for 146 kids daily in Arkansas City. They hope this will be a solution to their turnover issue.

The company was experiencing a 57% turnover rate in 2014. In just a few years, that rate doubled, as they were losing over 100%. Company leaders wanted to better understand the reason behind such a dramatic increase.

“The area we’re located in, we knew we had a childcare issue. We had talked to folks, what is it that causes you to be late, have to abandon your employment, can’t be at work, and come back to childcare,” said Creekstone Farms Chief Administration Officer Douglas Mackey.

He hopes the facility will free up space at other local day cares that have waitlists. Additionally, they want the Walnut Valley Learning Center to be a place for their employees’ children to obtain a curriculum-based education.

“Your learning and how ages 0-5 go will determine how life turns out for you. It’s so important, so that was absolutely jumped into our had-to-have category,” said Mackey.

Nearby Caldwell USD is adding a new child care facility by the start of the 2024 school year. It was approved by voters in May. The school bond will fund a facility across the street from the schools, with the goal of bringing and keeping parents in local jobs.

“There will be childcare available for them, so hopefully, we’re keeping people in the community and filling positions that are needed,” said Caldwell USD 360 Superintendent Traci Becker.

A needed solution for parents like city administrator Leah Sommerhoff, who had to drive her child 30 minutes to the only available daycare.

“We still have a huge need, and I think it is a limitation to our growth here in the community, not having a viable day care that isn’t already full,” said Sommerhoff.

The school district is still finalizing plans for age groups and costs but says the goal is to keep their option affordable for area families.