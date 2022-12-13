WAYNE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma community is cleaning up after severe storms moved through the state early Tuesday morning.

As severe storms were passing through central Oklahoma, radar indicated that a tornado formed over the town of Wayne.

The National Weather Service confirms it was an EF2 tornado that touched down causing damage.

Officials with Wayne Public Schools announced that the district would be closed on Tuesday due to cleanup efforts.

“Due to no electricity and the high probability of storm damage, Wayne schools will be closed today,” the district posted on Facebook.

Officials with Wayne Public Schools say the district suffered minimal damages, adding that there was no structural damage or damage to the roofs.

“We are thankful there was no loss of life and what was damaged can be replaced,” said Toby Ringwald, superintendent of Wayne Public Schools.

The most significant damage is to trees, debris across campus, and six windows on the far south side of campus.

“We appreciate the thoughts and prayers of all of those who have reached out; your generosity and willingness to lend a hand has not gone unnoticed,” said Toby Ringwald, superintendent of Wayne Public Schools.

KFOR crews say they can see severe damage to several homes and trees in the area, but will get a better idea of the extent of the damage when the sun comes up.

Tornado damage in Wayne Dec. 13, 2022

A family tells KFOR that they were all inside this home when they received an alert on their phone about the storms.

They say they ran to the basement to ride out the storm. When the threat was over, they realized their home was destroyed.

Fortunately, they were not injured.

The American Red Cross says it is in contact with emergency managers and other officials from several counties impacted by the storms.

Red Cross representatives will be at the First Baptist Church in Wayne, located at 301 Brady St., for anyone needing support throughout the day.