UDALL, Kan. (KSNW) — The start date for an $8.23 million bridge replacement on Kansas Highway 55 between Belle Plaine and Udall has been delayed, the Kansas Department of Transportation said in a news release.

The construction was originally scheduled to start on Monday, Sept. 12, but now has been delayed to Monday, Sept. 19. The release did not say why the date changed.

During the construction, the bridge will be closed, and signs will direct traffic to a detour north of K-55 on state highways. The detour route from K-55 will be north on U.S. 81 to K-53, east on K-53 to K-15 and south on K-15.

Google Maps shows this detour to be 23.6 miles with an average drive time of 28 minutes. Usually, the route is only 9.3 miles long, with an average drive time of 11 minutes.

The construction project involves the replacement of the bridge, including grading and surfacing, over the Arkansas River. The bridge is 7.6 miles east of U.S. 81 in Sumner County.

The construction is expected to take over a year to complete and reopen the bridge, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 2023.