The northbound I-135 ramp will be replaced with a two-lane flyover ramp to southbound I-235. (KDOT Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation says two construction projects will impact traffic at the North Junction this week.

KDOT is currently working on a new two-lane flyover ramp from northbound I-135 to southbound I-235.

On Tuesday, June 21, the department said the northbound I-235 exit ramp to northbound I-135 will be closed for the off-loading of bridge beams. The closure will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Then on Wednesday, June 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the northbound I-135 loop exit to southbound I-235 will be closed for the off-loading of bridge beams.

