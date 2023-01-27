DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Victory Electric will shut off power along Front Street from 3rd Avenue to 2nd Avenue and along the east side of 2nd Avenue from Front Street to Gunsmoke Street tonight.

The controlled outage will take place tonight from midnight to 2 a.m.

Victory says the controlled outage will ensure that they can safely disconnect and remove old underground power lines that are in conflict with the new underground utilities.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact 620-225-1199.