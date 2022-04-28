TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A controversial bill that would ban transgender athletes from participating in women’s K-12 and college sports in Kansas has failed in the House after lawmakers couldn’t get the two-thirds majority to override the Governor’s veto. Representatives voted 81-41.

On Tuesday, the Kansas Senate voted 28-10 to override Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto and send the bill to the House.

The bill needed to have two-thirds majorities in both chambers to override. They didn’t have the votes last year either.

The bill would have required the state’s high school activities association (KSHSAA) and the Board of Regents to be in charge of how the rules are enforced in schools.

