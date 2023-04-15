WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Cooler and wet weather has reduced fire concerns across Kansas.

Haddam Fire in Washington County

The Kansas Forest Service says that the Johnson County Task Force and KFS crews continue to monitor the Haddam Fire in Washington County. The Sedgwick County Wildland Task Force, Sumner County Task Force crews, and the Kansas National Guard Black Hawks were allowed to be released to go back home.

Due to the Haddam Wildfire, the state has requested a Fire Management Assistance Grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. FEMA determined the fire would constitute a major disaster and approved the request on Thursday.

Haddam in the background of the wildfire in Washington County. (Courtesy: Kansas Forest Service)

Coddell Fire in Ellis County

Meanwhile, the Coddell Fire in Ellis County burned approximately 610 acres, but no homes or buildings were damaged. The Garden City Fire Department and Air Tanker 95 responded but were released Saturday. The KFS District Fire Management Officer and local authorities will monitor the fire Saturday.