HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Cosmosphere International Science Center and Space Museum in Hutchinson has been named a Tripadvisor 2023 Travelers’ Choice award winner.

The award recognizes the Cosmosphere as one of the top 10% of attractions worldwide. It’s based on the consistently positive reviews the museum and center has received over the past 12 months.

“When a recognized travel expert, such as Tripadvisor, conducts research that places an organization in the top tier of attractions worldwide, it is an incredible validation and source of pride, said Senior Vice President of Communication and Chief Development Officer Mimi Meredith in a news release. “We hope all the people of Kansas are as proud as we are that the Cosmosphere has again been recognized as one of the best attractions on planet Earth.”

The Cosmosphere began in 1962 as the Hutchinson Planetarium, one of the first public planetariums in the country. Over the years, it grew and expanded, including the construction of one of the first Imax®dome theaters and also one of the first affiliates of the Smithsonian.

