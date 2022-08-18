COTTONWOOD FALLS (KSNT) – A Cottonwood Falls man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for child pornography.

Walter Haskin, 27, of Cottonwood Falls, was indicted Thursday for one count of attempted distribution and one count of possession of child pornography, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Kansas.

According to a criminal complaint, the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force launched the investigation after the file-sharing program Dropbox detected the pornography uploaded to an account.

Homeland Security Investigations, the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Wichita Police Department are all investigating the incident.