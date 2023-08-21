ULYSSES, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the Ulysses Police Department, counterfeit bills are being used for purchasing goods at several local businesses.

The UPD says the counterfeit bills are all $20 bills with the same serial number. They also all have the word “COPY” printed on them.

“In some cases, the word ‘COPY’ has been scratched off in an attempt to make the counterfeit bill difficult to identify,” said the UPD.

The UPD says they shared photos of the counterfeit bills in an effort to inform the local community and businesses:

Courtesy: Ulysses Police Department

If you are in possession of a similar bill, the UPD asks you to please contact Officer J. Brown at the Ulysses Police Department, 210 E. Central Avenue in Ulysses, or by calling 620-356-3500.

An investigation is ongoing.