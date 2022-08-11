The COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and a higher cost of living in major cities have combined with opportunities for remote work over the past two years. This combination has fueled a major migration across the country. In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of densely populated, expensive cities like New York and San Francisco was especially notable. Many moved to Sunbelt cities where the weather is warmer and the cost of living significantly lower.
But not everyone who moved in recent years went very far. Analysis of movement out of crowded cities shows that many of those leaving city centers moved into nearby suburbs in the same state, rather than making cross country moves.
Other trends suggest that many people are sticking close to home, remaining in or moving back to the state, or even the town they were born in. Even before the pandemic, the number of younger adults living with their parents was on the rise, mostly due to financial difficulties. This economic hardship was made worse by the pandemic, and resulted in many moving back in with their parents. By the end of 2020, more than half of Americans under the age of 29 were living at home, exceeding the share of young adults living with their parents during the Great Depression.
Apart from the pandemic, many people choose not to leave the state they were raised in, for reasons ranging from wanting to be close to family to not having the resources to leave, to sticking with a lower cost of living.
In order to determine where people stay put, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Kansas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents that were born in the state according to 2020 5-year estimates.
You may also like: Kansas is the #7 state with the most rural hospital closures since 2005
Halisdarkstone // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Harper County
– Population: 5,506
– Born in Kansas: 3,837 (69.7% of population)
– Born in a different state: 1,553 (28.2% of population)
— Midwest (5.8%), Northeast (1.0%), South (14.6%), West (6.8%)
– Born in another country: 106 (1.93% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.04%), Europe (0.13%), Latin America (1.76%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Atchison County
– Population: 16,210
– Born in Kansas: 11,307 (69.8% of population)
– Born in a different state: 4,550 (28.1% of population)
— Midwest (17.5%), Northeast (1.7%), South (5.0%), West (3.9%)
– Born in another country: 288 (1.78% of population)
— Africa (0.09%) , Asia (0.81%), Europe (0.28%), Latin America (0.50%), North America (0.10%), Oceania (0.00%)
National Park Service Midwest Region // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Shawnee County
– Population: 177,293
– Born in Kansas: 123,744 (69.8% of population)
– Born in a different state: 45,380 (25.6% of population)
— Midwest (10.2%), Northeast (2.0%), South (7.7%), West (5.7%)
– Born in another country: 7,003 (3.95% of population)
— Africa (0.09%) , Asia (1.13%), Europe (0.29%), Latin America (2.34%), North America (0.08%), Oceania (0.02%)
MadameGraffigny // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Butler County
– Population: 66,890
– Born in Kansas: 46,895 (70.1% of population)
– Born in a different state: 17,323 (25.9% of population)
— Midwest (8.5%), Northeast (1.5%), South (9.5%), West (6.5%)
– Born in another country: 1,844 (2.76% of population)
— Africa (0.24%) , Asia (1.06%), Europe (0.48%), Latin America (0.94%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.01%)
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Stafford County
– Population: 4,125
– Born in Kansas: 2,905 (70.4% of population)
– Born in a different state: 972 (23.6% of population)
— Midwest (7.9%), Northeast (0.9%), South (8.8%), West (6.0%)
– Born in another country: 233 (5.65% of population)
— Africa (0.10%) , Asia (0.10%), Europe (0.32%), Latin America (5.14%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Kansas
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Scott County
– Population: 4,893
– Born in Kansas: 3,456 (70.6% of population)
– Born in a different state: 927 (18.9% of population)
— Midwest (6.3%), Northeast (0.5%), South (7.8%), West (4.4%)
– Born in another country: 478 (9.77% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (2.06%), Europe (0.20%), Latin America (7.19%), North America (0.31%), Oceania (0.00%)
Keith Snyder // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Saline County
– Population: 54,384
– Born in Kansas: 38,419 (70.6% of population)
– Born in a different state: 12,676 (23.3% of population)
— Midwest (9.3%), Northeast (1.7%), South (7.1%), West (5.3%)
– Born in another country: 2,673 (4.92% of population)
— Africa (0.18%) , Asia (1.38%), Europe (0.74%), Latin America (2.58%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)
JonHarder // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Harvey County
– Population: 34,434
– Born in Kansas: 24,330 (70.7% of population)
– Born in a different state: 8,607 (25.0% of population)
— Midwest (10.5%), Northeast (1.1%), South (7.4%), West (6.0%)
– Born in another country: 1,288 (3.74% of population)
— Africa (0.08%) , Asia (0.79%), Europe (0.25%), Latin America (2.31%), North America (0.31%), Oceania (0.00%)
Bhall87 // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Franklin County
– Population: 25,643
– Born in Kansas: 18,120 (70.7% of population)
– Born in a different state: 6,773 (26.4% of population)
— Midwest (15.4%), Northeast (0.8%), South (5.3%), West (5.0%)
– Born in another country: 502 (1.96% of population)
— Africa (0.39%) , Asia (0.31%), Europe (0.24%), Latin America (1.02%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Republic County
– Population: 4,607
– Born in Kansas: 3,261 (70.8% of population)
– Born in a different state: 1,256 (27.3% of population)
— Midwest (14.6%), Northeast (1.3%), South (5.1%), West (6.3%)
– Born in another country: 56 (1.22% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.41%), Europe (0.13%), Latin America (0.48%), North America (0.20%), Oceania (0.00%)
You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in Kansas
Shamera // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Coffey County
– Population: 8,218
– Born in Kansas: 5,887 (71.6% of population)
– Born in a different state: 2,244 (27.3% of population)
— Midwest (12.4%), Northeast (1.0%), South (7.5%), West (6.4%)
– Born in another country: 73 (0.89% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.46%), Europe (0.12%), Latin America (0.17%), North America (0.13%), Oceania (0.00%)
Douglas Kulp // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Morris County
– Population: 5,551
– Born in Kansas: 3,984 (71.8% of population)
– Born in a different state: 1,376 (24.8% of population)
— Midwest (10.3%), Northeast (0.8%), South (9.6%), West (4.1%)
– Born in another country: 142 (2.56% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.56%), Europe (0.59%), Latin America (1.41%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Gray County
– Population: 6,020
– Born in Kansas: 4,356 (72.4% of population)
– Born in a different state: 992 (16.5% of population)
— Midwest (5.4%), Northeast (0.3%), South (5.4%), West (5.3%)
– Born in another country: 605 (10.05% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.37%), Europe (0.08%), Latin America (9.29%), North America (0.32%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Ellsworth County
– Population: 6,176
– Born in Kansas: 4,490 (72.7% of population)
– Born in a different state: 1,512 (24.5% of population)
— Midwest (11.0%), Northeast (1.2%), South (8.1%), West (4.2%)
– Born in another country: 114 (1.85% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.42%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (1.42%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
CGP Grey // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Russell County
– Population: 6,896
– Born in Kansas: 5,038 (73.1% of population)
– Born in a different state: 1,679 (24.3% of population)
— Midwest (6.7%), Northeast (0.2%), South (5.0%), West (12.4%)
– Born in another country: 84 (1.22% of population)
— Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (1.12%), Latin America (0.09%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
You may also like: Best public high schools in Kansas
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Thomas County
– Population: 7,748
– Born in Kansas: 5,678 (73.3% of population)
– Born in a different state: 1,695 (21.9% of population)
— Midwest (6.7%), Northeast (0.9%), South (6.6%), West (7.7%)
– Born in another country: 368 (4.75% of population)
— Africa (0.37%) , Asia (0.39%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (3.88%), North America (0.10%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Graham County
– Population: 2,464
– Born in Kansas: 1,807 (73.3% of population)
– Born in a different state: 637 (25.9% of population)
— Midwest (12.4%), Northeast (0.4%), South (2.8%), West (10.2%)
– Born in another country: 20 (0.81% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.45%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.28%), North America (0.08%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Barber County
– Population: 4,493
– Born in Kansas: 3,296 (73.4% of population)
– Born in a different state: 1,129 (25.1% of population)
— Midwest (6.9%), Northeast (0.3%), South (13.2%), West (4.7%)
– Born in another country: 60 (1.34% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.33%), Europe (0.04%), Latin America (0.96%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Art davis // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Gove County
– Population: 2,650
– Born in Kansas: 1,955 (73.8% of population)
– Born in a different state: 658 (24.8% of population)
— Midwest (10.6%), Northeast (1.5%), South (5.3%), West (7.4%)
– Born in another country: 29 (1.09% of population)
— Africa (0.19%) , Asia (0.26%), Europe (0.08%), Latin America (0.23%), North America (0.34%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Osage County
– Population: 15,855
– Born in Kansas: 11,737 (74.0% of population)
– Born in a different state: 3,854 (24.3% of population)
— Midwest (12.0%), Northeast (1.2%), South (6.1%), West (4.9%)
– Born in another country: 162 (1.02% of population)
— Africa (0.04%) , Asia (0.16%), Europe (0.34%), Latin America (0.39%), North America (0.06%), Oceania (0.03%)
You may also like: Plessy v. Ferguson meets its end: A major civil rights moment in Kansas
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Marshall County
– Population: 9,713
– Born in Kansas: 7,207 (74.2% of population)
– Born in a different state: 2,328 (24.0% of population)
— Midwest (14.9%), Northeast (0.4%), South (3.5%), West (5.2%)
– Born in another country: 90 (0.93% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.22%), Europe (0.28%), Latin America (0.40%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)
antisocialtory // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Lincoln County
– Population: 3,013
– Born in Kansas: 2,242 (74.4% of population)
– Born in a different state: 759 (25.2% of population)
— Midwest (6.0%), Northeast (2.4%), South (7.0%), West (9.8%)
– Born in another country: 5 (0.17% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.17%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Paulmcdonald // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Cloud County
– Population: 8,831
– Born in Kansas: 6,592 (74.6% of population)
– Born in a different state: 2,034 (23.0% of population)
— Midwest (8.3%), Northeast (2.5%), South (7.1%), West (5.1%)
– Born in another country: 129 (1.46% of population)
— Africa (0.09%) , Asia (0.09%), Europe (0.51%), Latin America (0.77%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Lefibreguy // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Sumner County
– Population: 22,928
– Born in Kansas: 17,122 (74.7% of population)
– Born in a different state: 5,389 (23.5% of population)
— Midwest (7.4%), Northeast (1.2%), South (8.6%), West (6.4%)
– Born in another country: 283 (1.23% of population)
— Africa (0.04%) , Asia (0.40%), Europe (0.10%), Latin America (0.48%), North America (0.10%), Oceania (0.10%)
Ron Roberson // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Reno County
– Population: 62,421
– Born in Kansas: 46,761 (74.9% of population)
– Born in a different state: 13,821 (22.1% of population)
— Midwest (7.3%), Northeast (1.9%), South (7.6%), West (5.4%)
– Born in another country: 1,549 (2.48% of population)
— Africa (0.08%) , Asia (0.46%), Europe (0.27%), Latin America (1.65%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)
You may also like: See how much delivery drivers in Kansas make
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Hodgeman County
– Population: 1,872
– Born in Kansas: 1,405 (75.1% of population)
– Born in a different state: 389 (20.8% of population)
— Midwest (6.8%), Northeast (1.3%), South (7.9%), West (4.8%)
– Born in another country: 63 (3.37% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (3.37%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Jcakp // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Jefferson County
– Population: 18,974
– Born in Kansas: 14,261 (75.2% of population)
– Born in a different state: 4,531 (23.9% of population)
— Midwest (11.6%), Northeast (1.7%), South (5.6%), West (4.9%)
– Born in another country: 121 (0.64% of population)
— Africa (0.04%) , Asia (0.02%), Europe (0.13%), Latin America (0.40%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.00%)
John Margolies // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Edwards County
– Population: 2,822
– Born in Kansas: 2,130 (75.5% of population)
– Born in a different state: 444 (15.7% of population)
— Midwest (3.0%), Northeast (1.2%), South (5.7%), West (5.9%)
– Born in another country: 247 (8.75% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.89%), Europe (0.14%), Latin America (7.55%), North America (0.18%), Oceania (0.00%)
railfan 44 // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Neosho County
– Population: 16,008
– Born in Kansas: 12,111 (75.7% of population)
– Born in a different state: 3,403 (21.3% of population)
— Midwest (10.3%), Northeast (0.9%), South (6.4%), West (3.7%)
– Born in another country: 399 (2.49% of population)
— Africa (0.04%) , Asia (0.09%), Europe (0.01%), Latin America (2.27%), North America (0.09%), Oceania (0.00%)
Jon Barker // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Jackson County
– Population: 13,249
– Born in Kansas: 10,041 (75.8% of population)
– Born in a different state: 2,886 (21.8% of population)
— Midwest (9.4%), Northeast (1.4%), South (6.0%), West (5.0%)
– Born in another country: 192 (1.45% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.22%), Europe (0.37%), Latin America (0.86%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Kansas
Spacini // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Marion County
– Population: 11,865
– Born in Kansas: 9,016 (76.0% of population)
– Born in a different state: 2,643 (22.3% of population)
— Midwest (7.3%), Northeast (2.2%), South (7.2%), West (5.6%)
– Born in another country: 106 (0.89% of population)
— Africa (0.03%) , Asia (0.32%), Europe (0.20%), Latin America (0.23%), North America (0.11%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Mitchell County
– Population: 6,053
– Born in Kansas: 4,604 (76.1% of population)
– Born in a different state: 1,360 (22.5% of population)
— Midwest (10.2%), Northeast (1.0%), South (5.2%), West (6.0%)
– Born in another country: 65 (1.07% of population)
— Africa (0.10%) , Asia (0.10%), Europe (0.45%), Latin America (0.03%), North America (0.40%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Kingman County
– Population: 7,173
– Born in Kansas: 5,457 (76.1% of population)
– Born in a different state: 1,585 (22.1% of population)
— Midwest (7.5%), Northeast (0.6%), South (5.6%), West (8.4%)
– Born in another country: 88 (1.23% of population)
— Africa (0.04%) , Asia (0.26%), Europe (0.07%), Latin America (0.85%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Bhall87 // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Wabaunsee County
– Population: 6,877
– Born in Kansas: 5,265 (76.6% of population)
– Born in a different state: 1,483 (21.6% of population)
— Midwest (9.3%), Northeast (1.4%), South (5.3%), West (5.6%)
– Born in another country: 78 (1.13% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.04%), Europe (0.04%), Latin America (0.96%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.09%)
Gordon Huggins // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Allen County
– Population: 12,503
– Born in Kansas: 9,602 (76.8% of population)
– Born in a different state: 2,414 (19.3% of population)
— Midwest (8.6%), Northeast (1.6%), South (4.5%), West (4.6%)
– Born in another country: 371 (2.97% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.83%), Europe (0.70%), Latin America (1.23%), North America (0.20%), Oceania (0.00%)
You may also like: Counties with the lowest home prices in Kansas
Art davis // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Wilson County
– Population: 8,600
– Born in Kansas: 6,616 (76.9% of population)
– Born in a different state: 1,903 (22.1% of population)
— Midwest (4.7%), Northeast (0.5%), South (10.4%), West (6.5%)
– Born in another country: 61 (0.71% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.15%), Latin America (0.47%), North America (0.09%), Oceania (0.00%)
Catlady95 // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Ness County
– Population: 2,838
– Born in Kansas: 2,185 (77.0% of population)
– Born in a different state: 474 (16.7% of population)
— Midwest (2.8%), Northeast (1.0%), South (4.3%), West (8.6%)
– Born in another country: 157 (5.53% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.25%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (5.29%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
IveGoneAway // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Trego County
– Population: 2,802
– Born in Kansas: 2,175 (77.6% of population)
– Born in a different state: 607 (21.7% of population)
— Midwest (10.5%), Northeast (0.0%), South (3.7%), West (7.5%)
– Born in another country: 14 (0.50% of population)
— Africa (0.07%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.43%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Barton County
– Population: 26,209
– Born in Kansas: 20,369 (77.7% of population)
– Born in a different state: 4,128 (15.8% of population)
— Midwest (5.7%), Northeast (0.9%), South (5.0%), West (4.2%)
– Born in another country: 1,536 (5.86% of population)
— Africa (0.03%) , Asia (0.18%), Europe (0.25%), Latin America (5.29%), North America (0.10%), Oceania (0.02%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Nemaha County
– Population: 10,109
– Born in Kansas: 7,864 (77.8% of population)
– Born in a different state: 2,147 (21.2% of population)
— Midwest (12.8%), Northeast (0.9%), South (3.2%), West (4.4%)
– Born in another country: 83 (0.82% of population)
— Africa (0.06%) , Asia (0.17%), Europe (0.06%), Latin America (0.50%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)
You may also like: Highest NFL draft picks from Kansas
Braniffair // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Greenwood County
– Population: 6,010
– Born in Kansas: 4,678 (77.8% of population)
– Born in a different state: 1,238 (20.6% of population)
— Midwest (7.4%), Northeast (1.3%), South (6.2%), West (5.7%)
– Born in another country: 52 (0.87% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.33%), Europe (0.13%), Latin America (0.08%), North America (0.32%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Sheridan County
– Population: 2,515
– Born in Kansas: 1,958 (77.9% of population)
– Born in a different state: 475 (18.9% of population)
— Midwest (4.7%), Northeast (2.9%), South (4.6%), West (6.7%)
– Born in another country: 73 (2.90% of population)
— Africa (1.07%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.08%), Latin America (1.75%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Rooks County
– Population: 4,985
– Born in Kansas: 3,908 (78.4% of population)
– Born in a different state: 1,016 (20.4% of population)
— Midwest (7.6%), Northeast (1.0%), South (4.6%), West (7.1%)
– Born in another country: 37 (0.74% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.22%), Europe (0.26%), Latin America (0.16%), North America (0.10%), Oceania (0.00%)
Jmorgan1959 // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Osborne County
– Population: 3,494
– Born in Kansas: 2,747 (78.6% of population)
– Born in a different state: 698 (20.0% of population)
— Midwest (8.8%), Northeast (0.9%), South (5.2%), West (5.1%)
– Born in another country: 40 (1.14% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.29%), Europe (0.06%), Latin America (0.69%), North America (0.11%), Oceania (0.00%)
25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Woodson County
– Population: 3,117
– Born in Kansas: 2,462 (79.0% of population)
– Born in a different state: 634 (20.3% of population)
— Midwest (7.0%), Northeast (1.5%), South (6.2%), West (5.6%)
– Born in another country: 7 (0.22% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.19%), Latin America (0.03%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
You may also like: Recipes from Kansas
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Anderson County
– Population: 7,877
– Born in Kansas: 6,232 (79.1% of population)
– Born in a different state: 1,572 (20.0% of population)
— Midwest (11.4%), Northeast (1.3%), South (5.3%), West (1.9%)
– Born in another country: 73 (0.93% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.51%), Europe (0.11%), Latin America (0.30%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Ellis County
– Population: 28,747
– Born in Kansas: 22,787 (79.3% of population)
– Born in a different state: 4,819 (16.8% of population)
— Midwest (6.6%), Northeast (0.3%), South (4.2%), West (5.7%)
– Born in another country: 942 (3.28% of population)
— Africa (0.21%) , Asia (1.29%), Europe (0.22%), Latin America (1.37%), North America (0.01%), Oceania (0.17%)
Steve Ferro // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Chase County
– Population: 2,604
– Born in Kansas: 2,075 (79.7% of population)
– Born in a different state: 461 (17.7% of population)
— Midwest (8.6%), Northeast (0.3%), South (5.6%), West (3.3%)
– Born in another country: 65 (2.50% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.61%), Latin America (1.69%), North America (0.19%), Oceania (0.00%)
shannonpatric17 // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Ottawa County
– Population: 5,776
– Born in Kansas: 4,641 (80.3% of population)
– Born in a different state: 1,057 (18.3% of population)
— Midwest (7.5%), Northeast (1.3%), South (5.9%), West (3.7%)
– Born in another country: 47 (0.81% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.09%), Latin America (0.64%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Rush County
– Population: 2,953
– Born in Kansas: 2,395 (81.1% of population)
– Born in a different state: 533 (18.0% of population)
— Midwest (6.3%), Northeast (0.4%), South (5.7%), West (5.7%)
– Born in another country: 25 (0.85% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.61%), Europe (0.14%), Latin America (0.10%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
You may also like: Best places to retire in Kansas