There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties in Kansas with the oldest homes using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by median year the structure was built according to 2020 5-year estimates. Ties broken by the highest percentage of homes built before 1939.
The country’s domestic architecture is perhaps best characterized by a rugged individualism as opposed to the hybridization of disparate architectural elements. As Maya Angelou once perceptively observed, “the ache for home lives in all of us,” a phrase that has meant very different things to different people.
Modest or palatial, there is no shortage of noteworthy homes in the U.S. Log cabins constructed by industrious pioneers have dotted the landscape alongside traditional Native American dwellings ever since immigrant Swedes introduced them to the New World in 1638. The unprecedented personal fortunes amassed by the so-called “Robber Barons” at the close of the 19th century gave way to the construction of a staggering number of Gilded Age estates.
The ravages of time spared neither the sumptuous nor the humble. Stately mansions, often prohibitively costly to maintain in the modern era, were frequently neglected; simple structures were forgotten, discarded by their owners, and damaged by natural elements. However, the tireless efforts of architectural preservationists and local historical societies have saved many of these homes from demolition, leading to their inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places and thereby safeguarding them for future generations.
Keep reading to learn more about which counties in Kansas have the oldest homes.
You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Kansas
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Greeley County
– Median year homes built: 1960
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 21.8% (135 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 11.5% (71 homes)
– Total homes built: 618
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Lane County
– Median year homes built: 1960
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 25.6% (250 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 4.7% (46 homes)
– Total homes built: 976
usacetulsa // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Labette County
– Median year homes built: 1960
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 28.9% (2,906 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 9.1% (912 homes)
– Total homes built: 10,039
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Phillips County
– Median year homes built: 1960
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 31.2% (964 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 3.7% (115 homes)
– Total homes built: 3,089
Brylie // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Meade County
– Median year homes built: 1959
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 30.0% (594 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 6.4% (126 homes)
– Total homes built: 1,978
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 70s in Kansas
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Kingman County
– Median year homes built: 1959
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 31.1% (1,193 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 9.4% (363 homes)
– Total homes built: 3,842
Spacini // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Marion County
– Median year homes built: 1959
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 31.7% (1,902 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 8.1% (488 homes)
– Total homes built: 6,002
Spacini // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Brown County
– Median year homes built: 1959
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 36.5% (1,735 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 8.4% (400 homes)
– Total homes built: 4,748
IveGoneAway // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Trego County
– Median year homes built: 1958
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 24.9% (426 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 2.4% (41 homes)
– Total homes built: 1,709
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Barton County
– Median year homes built: 1958
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 25.3% (3,223 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 7.3% (928 homes)
– Total homes built: 12,728
You may also like: See how Kansas will be affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Hodgeman County
– Median year homes built: 1958
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 29.1% (277 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 4.9% (47 homes)
– Total homes built: 952
Alishasmith1005 // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Montgomery County
– Median year homes built: 1958
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 32.0% (5,270 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 7.6% (1,253 homes)
– Total homes built: 16,458
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Graham County
– Median year homes built: 1957
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 25.2% (374 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 2.8% (41 homes)
– Total homes built: 1,483
Halisdarkstone // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Harper County
– Median year homes built: 1957
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 32.6% (1,030 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 6.7% (213 homes)
– Total homes built: 3,164
railfan 44 // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Neosho County
– Median year homes built: 1957
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 32.7% (2,533 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 12.3% (950 homes)
– Total homes built: 7,749
You may also like: What to know about workers’ compensation in Kansas
Steve Ferro // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Chase County
– Median year homes built: 1957
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 36.9% (550 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 9.2% (138 homes)
– Total homes built: 1,492
Catlady95 // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Ness County
– Median year homes built: 1956
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 32.2% (544 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 1.5% (26 homes)
– Total homes built: 1,687
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Wallace County
– Median year homes built: 1956
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 33.3% (265 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 5.7% (45 homes)
– Total homes built: 795
Braniffair // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Greenwood County
– Median year homes built: 1956
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 36.4% (1,467 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 9.6% (386 homes)
– Total homes built: 4,032
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Ellsworth County
– Median year homes built: 1956
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 37.3% (1,205 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 6.2% (199 homes)
– Total homes built: 3,232
You may also like: Best counties to retire to in Kansas
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Rooks County
– Median year homes built: 1955
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 28.7% (787 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 5.0% (137 homes)
– Total homes built: 2,744
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Norton County
– Median year homes built: 1955
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 32.5% (825 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 4.4% (112 homes)
– Total homes built: 2,542
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Barber County
– Median year homes built: 1955
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 34.8% (950 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 10.5% (285 homes)
– Total homes built: 2,727
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Clark County
– Median year homes built: 1955
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 35.6% (417 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 8.1% (95 homes)
– Total homes built: 1,171
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Marshall County
– Median year homes built: 1955
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 35.6% (1,754 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 10.7% (529 homes)
– Total homes built: 4,925
You may also like: States sending the most people to Kansas
Douglas Kulp // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Morris County
– Median year homes built: 1955
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 36.0% (1,155 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 8.7% (279 homes)
– Total homes built: 3,212
25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Woodson County
– Median year homes built: 1955
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 37.8% (766 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 9.0% (183 homes)
– Total homes built: 2,025
Michael Adams // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Elk County
– Median year homes built: 1955
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 39.4% (691 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 8.6% (150 homes)
– Total homes built: 1,754
shannonpatric17 // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Ottawa County
– Median year homes built: 1955
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 43.0% (1,193 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 11.8% (327 homes)
– Total homes built: 2,777
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Pratt County
– Median year homes built: 1954
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 28.9% (1,294 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 5.5% (244 homes)
– Total homes built: 4,472
You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 80s in Kansas
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Pawnee County
– Median year homes built: 1954
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 32.4% (1,022 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 12.6% (398 homes)
– Total homes built: 3,158
CGP Grey // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Russell County
– Median year homes built: 1954
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 32.6% (1,267 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 3.0% (118 homes)
– Total homes built: 3,883
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Rice County
– Median year homes built: 1953
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 31.5% (1,441 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 5.9% (268 homes)
– Total homes built: 4,581
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Decatur County
– Median year homes built: 1953
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 37.8% (678 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 4.8% (87 homes)
– Total homes built: 1,795
The All-Nite Images // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Dickinson County
– Median year homes built: 1953
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 39.0% (3,579 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 9.0% (829 homes)
– Total homes built: 9,180
You may also like: Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Kansas
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Stafford County
– Median year homes built: 1952
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 38.2% (893 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 4.0% (94 homes)
– Total homes built: 2,339
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Rush County
– Median year homes built: 1952
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 38.2% (713 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 3.7% (70 homes)
– Total homes built: 1,867
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Mitchell County
– Median year homes built: 1952
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 39.1% (1,291 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 12.3% (406 homes)
– Total homes built: 3,301
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Rawlins County
– Median year homes built: 1951
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 42.1% (592 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 5.3% (74 homes)
– Total homes built: 1,407
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Cheyenne County
– Median year homes built: 1950
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 36.8% (556 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 5.6% (85 homes)
– Total homes built: 1,511
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in Kansas
John Margolies // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Edwards County
– Median year homes built: 1950
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 40.6% (658 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 5.9% (95 homes)
– Total homes built: 1,622
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Washington County
– Median year homes built: 1950
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 41.9% (1,233 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 7.0% (207 homes)
– Total homes built: 2,940
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Smith County
– Median year homes built: 1950
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 42.4% (946 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 5.9% (131 homes)
– Total homes built: 2,230
Jmorgan1959 // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Osborne County
– Median year homes built: 1946
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 43.6% (946 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 2.9% (64 homes)
– Total homes built: 2,170
Clay County Commissioners // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Clay County
– Median year homes built: 1946
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 45.8% (1,877 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 5.7% (235 homes)
– Total homes built: 4,097
You may also like: Highest rated beer in Kansas
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Jewell County
– Median year homes built: 1944
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 46.5% (937 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 6.7% (136 homes)
– Total homes built: 2,015
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Republic County
– Median year homes built: 1943
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 46.3% (1,327 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 5.5% (158 homes)
– Total homes built: 2,865
Paulmcdonald // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Cloud County
– Median year homes built: 1942
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 48.6% (2,232 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 2.5% (114 homes)
– Total homes built: 4,588
DepotDaveWebb // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Comanche County
– Median year homes built: 1940
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 49.9% (520 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 6.3% (66 homes)
– Total homes built: 1,043
antisocialtory // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Lincoln County
– Median year homes built: before 1939
– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 55.1% (1,019 homes)
– Homes built since 2000: 5.1% (95 homes)
– Total homes built: 1,848
You may also like: Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Kansas