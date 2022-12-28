Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
Since 2020, however, life expectancy has started to decline. The opioid epidemic, COVID-19, and unintentional injuries—largely driven by drug overdoses—were the leading causes of a three-year decrease in life expectancy over the last two years. Stark disparities among certain segments of the population have also been observed. American Indians/Alaska Natives saw a life expectancy decrease of more than six years; Hispanic and Black Americans, a drop of four years; and white and Asian Americans, a decrease of about two years.
While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, substance abuse treatments, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.
Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the shortest life expectancy in Kansas. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.
#49. Ford County
– Average life expectancy: 77.3 years (0.5 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #60
— Length of life rank: #20
— Quality of life rank: #83
#49. Logan County
– Average life expectancy: 77.3 years (0.5 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #52
— Length of life rank: #44
— Quality of life rank: #51
#47. Chautauqua County
– Average life expectancy: 77 years (0.8 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #97
— Length of life rank: #44
— Quality of life rank: #102
#47. Butler County
– Average life expectancy: 77 years (0.8 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #20
— Length of life rank: #31
— Quality of life rank: #26
#46. Barton County
– Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (0.9 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #74
— Length of life rank: #74
— Quality of life rank: #73
#43. Franklin County
– Average life expectancy: 76.8 years (1.0 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #50
— Length of life rank: #32
— Quality of life rank: #65
#43. Osage County
– Average life expectancy: 76.8 years (1.0 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #44
— Length of life rank: #27
— Quality of life rank: #63
#43. Ottawa County
– Average life expectancy: 76.8 years (1.0 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #43
— Length of life rank: #75
— Quality of life rank: #27
#41. Pawnee County
– Average life expectancy: 76.7 years (1.1 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #71
— Length of life rank: #43
— Quality of life rank: #77
#41. Ness County
– Average life expectancy: 76.7 years (1.1 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #45
— Length of life rank: #44
— Quality of life rank: #41
#39. Norton County
– Average life expectancy: 76.6 years (1.2 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #75
— Length of life rank: #83
— Quality of life rank: #60
#39. Woodson County
– Average life expectancy: 76.6 years (1.2 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #72
— Length of life rank: #38
— Quality of life rank: #86
#37. Anderson County
– Average life expectancy: 76.5 years (1.3 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #81
— Length of life rank: #80
— Quality of life rank: #70
#37. Sedgwick County
– Average life expectancy: 76.5 years (1.3 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #70
— Length of life rank: #76
— Quality of life rank: #64
#34. Linn County
– Average life expectancy: 76.3 years (1.5 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #91
— Length of life rank: #91
— Quality of life rank: #88
#34. Allen County
– Average life expectancy: 76.3 years (1.5 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #90
— Length of life rank: #81
— Quality of life rank: #91
#34. Shawnee County
– Average life expectancy: 76.3 years (1.5 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #54
— Length of life rank: #77
— Quality of life rank: #38
#33. Elk County
– Average life expectancy: 76.2 years (1.6 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #82
— Length of life rank: #44
— Quality of life rank: #90
#32. Cloud County
– Average life expectancy: 76.1 years (1.7 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #37
— Length of life rank: #33
— Quality of life rank: #45
#31. Thomas County
– Average life expectancy: 76 years (1.8 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #86
— Length of life rank: #100
— Quality of life rank: #57
#28. Bourbon County
– Average life expectancy: 75.9 years (1.9 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #95
— Length of life rank: #78
— Quality of life rank: #98
#28. Republic County
– Average life expectancy: 75.9 years (1.9 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #58
— Length of life rank: #97
— Quality of life rank: #15
#28. Kiowa County
– Average life expectancy: 75.9 years (1.9 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #47
— Length of life rank: #44
— Quality of life rank: #44
#27. Pratt County
– Average life expectancy: 75.8 years (2.0 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #63
— Length of life rank: #86
— Quality of life rank: #32
#25. Wilson County
– Average life expectancy: 75.6 years (2.2 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #92
— Length of life rank: #88
— Quality of life rank: #89
#25. Russell County
– Average life expectancy: 75.6 years (2.2 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #59
— Length of life rank: #84
— Quality of life rank: #29
#22. Sumner County
– Average life expectancy: 75.5 years (2.3 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #80
— Length of life rank: #94
— Quality of life rank: #58
#22. Barber County
– Average life expectancy: 75.5 years (2.3 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #78
— Length of life rank: #90
— Quality of life rank: #59
#22. Stafford County
– Average life expectancy: 75.5 years (2.3 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #25
— Length of life rank: #87
— Quality of life rank: #4
#21. Hodgeman County
– Average life expectancy: 75.4 years (2.4 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #21
— Length of life rank: #44
— Quality of life rank: #13
#19. Greenwood County
– Average life expectancy: 75.3 years (2.5 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #99
— Length of life rank: #96
— Quality of life rank: #101
#19. Hamilton County
– Average life expectancy: 75.3 years (2.5 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #66
— Length of life rank: #44
— Quality of life rank: #66
#17. Neosho County
– Average life expectancy: 75.2 years (2.6 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #94
— Length of life rank: #92
— Quality of life rank: #92
#17. Cowley County
– Average life expectancy: 75.2 years (2.6 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #84
— Length of life rank: #79
— Quality of life rank: #81
#15. Montgomery County
– Average life expectancy: 75 years (2.8 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #98
— Length of life rank: #93
— Quality of life rank: #99
#15. Labette County
– Average life expectancy: 75 years (2.8 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #96
— Length of life rank: #85
— Quality of life rank: #96
#14. Wichita County
– Average life expectancy: 74.9 years (2.9 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #28
— Length of life rank: #44
— Quality of life rank: #17
#13. Wyandotte County
– Average life expectancy: 74.7 years (3.1 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #102
— Length of life rank: #98
— Quality of life rank: #104
#11. Rush County
– Average life expectancy: 74.6 years (3.2 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #68
— Length of life rank: #44
— Quality of life rank: #69
#11. Clark County
– Average life expectancy: 74.6 years (3.2 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #41
— Length of life rank: #44
— Quality of life rank: #31
#10. Meade County
– Average life expectancy: 74.5 years (3.3 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #103
— Length of life rank: #102
— Quality of life rank: #93
#8. Crawford County
– Average life expectancy: 74.4 years (3.4 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #89
— Length of life rank: #89
— Quality of life rank: #79
#8. Geary County
– Average life expectancy: 74.4 years (3.4 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #85
— Length of life rank: #99
— Quality of life rank: #55
#6. Harper County
– Average life expectancy: 74.3 years (3.5 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #87
— Length of life rank: #95
— Quality of life rank: #71
#6. Brown County
– Average life expectancy: 74.3 years (3.5 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #69
— Length of life rank: #82
— Quality of life rank: #52
#5. Comanche County
– Average life expectancy: 73.7 years (4.1 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #42
— Length of life rank: #44
— Quality of life rank: #33
#4. Cherokee County
– Average life expectancy: 73.2 years (4.6 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #101
— Length of life rank: #101
— Quality of life rank: #103
#3. Morton County
– Average life expectancy: 71.7 years (6.1 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #77
— Length of life rank: #44
— Quality of life rank: #85
#2. Kingman County
– Average life expectancy: 66 years (11.8 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #100
— Length of life rank: #103
— Quality of life rank: #16
#1. Edwards County
– Average life expectancy: 64.7 years (13.1 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #104
— Length of life rank: #103
— Quality of life rank: #84