HUTCHISON (KSNT) – Country music star Parker McCollum and special guest Priscilla Block are scheduled to perform at the Kansas State Fair on the Nex-Tech Grandstand.

The performance is set for Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m. Ticket prices range from $30 to $70. Ticket holders also have the option of winning a chance to participate in a meet and greet with either McCollum or Block.

McCollum is a singer and songwriter who released his major label debut in 2020. He is known for combining his artistic, authentic songwriting ability with a powerful on-stage presence. He has been named an ‘Artist to Watch’ by Rolling Stone, Billboard and others. Some of his music includes “Pretty Heart” and “To Be Loved By You.”

Block is a rising country star who recently released her debut album, “Welcome to the Block Party” earlier this year. She was dubbed an Artist to Watch in 2021 by Amazon Music, PANDORA, Spotify and others. Some of her music includes, “Just About Over You,” “Thick Thighs,” “Heels in Hand” and “Ever Since You Left.”

To purchase a ticket, click here. To learn more about the meet and greet opportunity, click here.