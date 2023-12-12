MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) – Sumner County and the City of Mulvane are paying back millions to the company that runs the Kansas Star Casino.

The county and casino have been in court for years over how the casino is taxed. Boyd Gaming, which runs the casino, protested how much property tax it has to pay.

The courts now say Boyd Gaming is owed more than $19 million in payments over tax disputes going back years.

The City of Mulvane, the school district, and Sumner County have to pay that money back.

“It’s a positive in that we know what to expect. Instead of waiting for a judgment to come out, we know what we’re paying. We know for the next five years we know our valuation is going to be correct,” said Austin St. John, Mulvane City Manager.

The last tax assessment by Sumner County said casino property should be taxed at a value of roughly $190 million. After Boyd Gaming appealed, the courts said it was valued at roughly $85.5 million.

Mulvane raised its mill levy in 2022 by another eight mills in anticipation of the settlement to pay back the casino.