ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 32,000-square-foot Career and Technical Education Center (CTE) is coming to Cowley College.

“This will definitely help. This will allow us to increase the number of students that we can graduate each year,” Chris Cannon, department chair for health and human services at Cowley College. “More students who can get out there that are entry-level competent that can go out and fill a workforce position with little onboarding training, that’s just great for us, for our employers and for the community.”

It will house five programs, expanding three and adding two. They chose programs with good enrollment and potential to grow, as well as programs that are in high need in the area.

Welding is one of the programs expanding. Cowley College President Michelle Schoon says the welding program traditionally fills up, and this will allow for 10 more students. She says the field plays a critical role in manufacturing careers in the area, and some students get hired before they graduate.

“These occupations that these programs will provide workers for are all high demand, high wage occupations within our service area,” Schoon said. “So we are looking very much forward to supplying the workforce needs of our community.”

Criminal justice is another program that is expanding due to the high workforce demand.

“We do a lot of training for local law enforcement as well as those within Sedgwick County, so that’s also a program that we feel like is a high need,” Schoon said.

“If you look at the demand locally for criminal justice, everyone from the Ark City, Winfield Police Department, Cowley County Sheriff’s Department, Kansas Highway Patrol, they’re short,” Cannon said.

“Our welding and cosmetology programs are always full and have waiting lists,” Cannon said. “So any time we can expand our offerings on that, it’s going to help us better meet the needs of our local employers.”

Cosmetology is the third program expanding, and Schoon says it is expected to have 11% growth over the next 10 years.

“Some people don’t always think of that as being a high-demand area that anyone who’s ever tried to find someone to do their hair or nails, face, you know that it is definitely a high-demand area,” Schoon said.

The two new programs aren’t yet decided, but Schoon says they will support building trades such as HVAC and electrical.

“Right now, we do have a carpentry construction trades program, and to support that program, other programs would be related to that,” Schoon said.

Cannon says this isn’t only good for the Cowley County area, but graduates can fill needs all over the state.

“When you have a community college or technical college in an area, you have a better-trained workforce,” Cannon said. “You have more resources, human resources for our industry in the area. And that certainly holds true for public safety too. So whether it’s criminal justice or fire science or EMS, having that training locally is so important because people don’t want to travel. They don’t want to travel for classes. The more convenient that we can make it for them, the more likely they are to go into that career field.”

This is the first new tech building on campus in over 50 years. They plan to start classes inside in the fall of 2024. The college is still in the fundraising phase after receiving a $4 million grant.