WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who went missing after her car broke down.

A Facebook post from the CCSO says Janet Spoon, 69, was last seen in the area of 121st Road and U.S. Highway 160 when her vehicle became disabled.

Authorities say it is believed she left on foot. She is white with blonde hair and blue eyes, standing approximately 5-foot-6-inches and weighing 103 pounds.

CCSO says the Blue Line Trackers have been working in an area near Wheat Road and 360 Bypass Highway.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office at 620-221-5444.

KSN is working to obtain more information and will update this story as it is received.