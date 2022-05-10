COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The four victims of a shooting in Cowley County last week have been identified.

They have been identified as 33-year-old Cody McLaughlin, of Winfield, 20-year-old Juan Miguel Martinez, of Arkansas City, 36-year-old Elia Rodriguez, of Arkansas City, and 24-year-old Bailey Rivers, of Arkansas City.

According to the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office, the four were in rural Cowley County when an unknown suspect began firing at them. They then fled from the area and ended up at the gas station in front of 7 Clans Casino to seek help.

Each victim was taken to a hospital and has since been released.

Martinez and Rivers are being held in the Cowley County jail on unrelated charges for probation violation warrants.

An investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office asks you to contact Undersheriff Christina McDonald at 620-221-54544 or CrimeStoppers at 620-221-7777.

KSN will provide further information as it becomes available.