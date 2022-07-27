COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Cowley County will be getting new non-emergency numbers next month.

Starting on Monday, Aug. 1, the new non-emergency numbers will be 620-441-4547 and 620-221-5447.

Also, on Monday, the old non-emergency numbers, 620-441-4444 and 620-221-5555, will no longer connect you to Cowley County dispatch.

For emergencies, dial 911.

According to Cowley County Emergency Communications (CCEC), you should:

Call 911 when a person, animal, or property has been harmed or is at risk of being harmed

Call 911 for a medical emergency

Call 911 if you see or suspect a fire that could harm someone or cause property damage

Call 911 if there is a crime in progress

You can call 911 from a cellphone or a landline phone. A cellphone without service will still call 911.

If and when you call 911, you will need to:

Know where you are at

Answer the dispatchers’ questions

Stay calm and do not yell at the dispatcher

Dispatchers will ask plenty of questions so that they can provide the emergency responders with the most accurate information to assist them in being prepared when they arrive.

If you ever accidentally call 911, the CCEC says to stay on the line until a dispatcher answers, and then tell them you accidentally called. If you do hang up, you will receive a call back to verify that there was not an emergency.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing, 911 can communicate with traditional TTY systems. The systems at CCEC allow callers to text via a cellphone.