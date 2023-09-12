PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol and Pratt authorities are working to clear a crash and hazardous materials spill that has left one person with potentially critical injuries.

It happened just before 10:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 54 at NE 45th and involved a commercial truck hauling an unknown hazardous material, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol dispatch supervisor. Both lanes were initially closed, but have since reopened.

We expect more details from the Kansas Highway Patrol soon. We will have more information as soon as it becomes available.