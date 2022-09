HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Sheriff’s Office says a crash has closed Kansas Highway 61 south of Arlington.

The sheriff’s office reports two semi-trailers collided near K-61 and K-11 Highway (Hodge Road) this morning.

The sheriff’s office says they are awaiting the arrival of tow trucks from out of the county to clear the roadway.

There is no word on injuries.