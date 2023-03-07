WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead after a crash involving two semis on the Kansas Turnpike south of Emporia Monday night.

The left lane of the turnpike is now opened. All lanes had been closed for hours.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Zeigler, the crash happened after 10 p.m. near mile-marker 120. A semi with a trailer was parked on the right shoulder. A northbound semi crashed into the trailer, knocking it into the ditch. The northbound semi then caught fire.

Trooper Zeigler said one person had died but did not give any other information about the victim. Heavy equipment was called in to move debris off the lanes of the turnpike.

Crews are working to clear the right lane of the turnpike.

The crash is under investigation.