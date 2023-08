PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – A fatal crash has closed a busy highway in southcentral Kansas. It happened around 10:50 a.m. on U.S. Highway 54 between Haviland and Pratt.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Crittenden said at least two people have died. The crash involved a semi and another vehicle.

The KHP estimates the highway will be closed until 5 p.m. The KHP Crash Reconstruction Team is on the way to investigate the crash.