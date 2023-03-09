OAKLEY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Kansas Department of Transportation have closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 because of a crash near Oakley.
KDOT says the crash is in the westbound lanes in Logan County near exit 76, two miles east of Oakley.
A picture from the scene appears to show a truck in the ditch. There is no information on injuries. Earlier today, KDOT said that some stretches of I-70 “are partially covered with ice. Look out for black ice.”
KDOT asks that drivers slow down and stay alert for emergency personnel in the area.
Drivers can use U.S. Highway 40 as a detour. The delay could add 23 minutes to a driver’s trip.