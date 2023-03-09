OAKLEY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Kansas Department of Transportation have closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 because of a crash near Oakley.

KDOT says the crash is in the westbound lanes in Logan County near exit 76, two miles east of Oakley.

A picture from the scene appears to show a truck in the ditch. There is no information on injuries. Earlier today, KDOT said that some stretches of I-70 “are partially covered with ice. Look out for black ice.”

A crash closes westbound I-70 at Oakley on March 9, 2023. (KSN Photo)

KDOT asks that drivers slow down and stay alert for emergency personnel in the area.

Drivers can use U.S. Highway 40 as a detour. The delay could add 23 minutes to a driver’s trip.