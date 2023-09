RICE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A single-car crash in central Kansas seriously injured a man from Lyons early Saturday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, around 2 a.m., a 50-year-old man was driving a 2003 BMW 3 Series eastbound on Ave V that turns southbound into 7th road.

The driver left the roadway to the west, causing his car to vault and roll. It came to a stop in a pasture.

According to the KHP, the driver was taken with suspected serious injuries to a Wichita medical center.