WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash in Lyon County hospitalized five people on Saturday morning.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and first responders were dispatched to U.S. Highway 56 and Main Street in Allen, Kansas, around 11 a.m. for a two-vehicle collision.

Deputies say when they arrived, they learned a Ford F-150 collided with an F-250 while passing three vehicles.

The driver of the F-150 had three passengers in the vehicle. All four occupants were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the F-250, a 15-year-old, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.