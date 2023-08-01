Crash on U.S. Highway 54 west of Pratt on Monday, July 31, 2023. (Courtesy: Deane Reaves)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two men were injured in a crash in Pratt County on Monday. It happened around 5:20 p.m. at U.S. Highway 54 and NW 70th Avenue.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Dodge Ram pickup was northbound on 70th Avenue and failed to stop at the sign. A westbound semi struck the Ram.

A 37-year-old Pratt man driving the Ram was taken to Pratt Regional Medical Center with a suspected serious injury. A 29-year-old Ulysses man driving the semi received a minor injury and was taken to the hospital.

The KHP report says the driver of the Ram was not wearing a seatbelt.