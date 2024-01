WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crews battled a fire at a home in Winfield Sunday afternoon.

According to Winfield Fire/EMS, they were dispatched at 2:32 p.m. for the report of a fire in the 1000 block of E. 9th Ave.

Upon arrival, crews were met with flames and smoke. Winfield Fire/EMS Captian Pete Rowley says they were able to put the fire under control just after 4 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation into the fire will be conducted.