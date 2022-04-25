(KSNW) — A fire in northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska killed one person and injured more than a dozen firefighters. The Road 702 fire has burned more than 41,000 acres since igniting a few days ago.

A spokesperson for the management team overseeing the wildfire said Monday morning, they had more than 80 people assigned to work on this fire, and he expected more crews to come and help throughout that day.

The Kansas Forest Service had been on the ground and in the air helping out since Friday afternoon.

“It is super important that we are able to call on our neighboring agencies, whether it be federal, local or state and have those folks respond at a time when the communities are in need,” said Jonathan Ashford, the public information officer with the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management team.

Friday afternoon, a wildfire broke out in Norton County, Kansas covering 28 miles rapidly and growing into Nebraska.

“If you have looked at any of our maps, you will see it is a pretty narrow fire that has traveled quite a distance and had many fingers and directions, and a lot of that is just due to the fuels and vegetation,” said Ashford.

The fire is not expected to be contained until May 1, as crews from multiple states continue to control the fire in Kansas and Nebraska.

“Crews today (Monday) are focusing on working that perimeter utilizing that technology in the aircraft to identify areas of heat where there is the potential for fire spread,” said Ashford.

“There’s multiple different types of field type that are burning with this fire, not just grasses or wheat stubble or whatever it may be. I mean, there is a lot of timber mixed in as well,” said Christopher Hanson, the District Fire Management Officer for northwest Kansas with the Kansas Forest Service.

The Kansas Forest Service has been working on the wildfire, helping to put out the fire and removing burned and dead trees from the fire.

“We know the stuff is dry, but there was large pieces of timber in there that were completely consumed that in normal circumstances that would not be the case,” said Hanson.

Instead of a fire season, some fire officials are calling it a fire year, urging people to clean up debris around your homes and have a fire evacuation plan.