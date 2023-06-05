ATWOOD, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters are battling a fire at Atwood High School Monday morning. It is unclear when the fire started.

The Atwood Police Department told KSN News they were there just before 10 a.m. However, some Atwood residents said the fire started much earlier than that.

Firefighters found fire and smoke when they arrived. The APD says the Colby Fire Department is assisting the Atwood Fire Department.

(Courtesy Wanda Poore)

(Courtesy Wanda Poore)

(Courtesy Wanda Poore)

The spokesperson said there are no reports of injuries. It is too early to know the extent of the damage or the cause of the fire.

