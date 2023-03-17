TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emergency crews are working on a train derailment south of the City of Topeka Friday morning.

A BNSF train allegedly experienced a derailment near the intersection of Southwest Topeka Blvd. and Southeast 77th St. KSNT 27 News has reached out to BNSF and local officials for more information on the situation.

This comes after multiple recent reports of derailed trains in other parts of the nation and in Kansas. Earlier this week, a train carrying denatured alcohol derailed in McPherson County. A train in Ohio caught on fire Feb. 3 after it experienced a derailment, spilling toxic chemicals into the air and nearby environment.

This is a developing story.