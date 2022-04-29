WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Drones are helping farmers across Kansas. The drone above is spraying pesticides on fields in southwest Kansas.

Typically, it is a job for small planes, but the drones can fly closer to tree lines or houses.

Pilot Tanner Wiens says they’re testing the water with drone spot sprayers. So far, there are still unknowns, but the test runs are going great so far.

“Technology is moving very fast. So we’re trying to trying to stay up with it a little bit. So we’re trying to expand in some of these areas that we’re uncomfortable with, but we know that it’s coming so we are going to try to be involved so that we can see where it goes and how useful it can be,” said Wiens.

“I’d say it’s really exciting to see just making us more efficient as far as the spraying industry as farming, agriculture and a whole making us more efficient,” said Taner Gillum, Tri-Rotor Crop Services manager.

They have only been using the technology for a week. Wiens says there is a lot of excitement from farmers with smaller fields.