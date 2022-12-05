TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Dan Hawkins, a Wichita Republican, is the next Kansas House speaker.

Republican lawmakers voted unanimously to name Hawkins as speaker during leadership elections on Monday. Several candidates came forward last month; however, Hawkins went unopposed Monday.

Hawkins is the former Kansas House majority leader and has served since 2013. He sent a letter to the Republican Caucus asking for their support to elect him speaker.

In the letter, Hawkins challenged Gov. Laura Kelly’s handling of the pandemic and claims that crime rates are up, “the dignity of life is an afterthought,” and inflation is rampant.

“I believe we can work together to find solutions that support our law enforcement, protect the sanctity of life, and protect our children from radical social experiments. I believe in Kansas.”