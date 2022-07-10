EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) — A dangerous animal has caused a Kansas teen to shoot themself early Sunday morning.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), around 12:45 a.m., a 16-year-old from Harford, Kansas, was headed down an embankment to the Dry Creek stream in Emporia, Kansas, with their fishing gear and a .22 caliber handgun when they were startled by a dangerous animal. The teen fell while trying to back away from the animal, and discharged the firearm, striking themselves in the lower left leg.

The LCSO did not disclose what kind of dangerous animal it was.

The teen was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and later released.

The LCSO would like to remind all individuals when carrying or using firearms to use safe practices and be mindful of their surroundings.