MENDON, Mo. (WDAF) — On June 27, an Amtrak train in Missouri crashed, killing four people and injuring at least 150 other passengers. According to a preliminary report released by National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), it also caused $4 million in damage to the train and tracks.

Investigators arrived at the crash site and began investigating what happened the day after the deadly crash. While on the scene, investigators inspected the grade of the railroad crossing. The NTSB said it will focus the future part of its investigation on the railroad crossing design, railcar design, survival factors, and passenger railcar crashworthiness.

The NTSB also reviewed data from the lead locomotive’s forward-facing image recorder and event recorder, which FOX4 reported in the days after the crash.

Inspectors confirmed the train was traveling 89 mph, which is below the maximum speed of 90 mph allowed on the train tracks at that location. They also used it to determine the train was traveling 87 mph when it collided with a dump truck on the train tracks.

People living in the area said they’d complained about the crossing for years. They said the crossing was steep, and it was difficult to see if a train was coming until it was too late.

There have been multiple lawsuits filed in connection with the deadly crash, including one claiming Amtrak overloaded the train with passengers and luggage.