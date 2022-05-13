MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Authorities are warning drivers to use caution if they are driving on U.S. Highway 24 near Flush Road in Pottawatomie County. The eastbound lanes are closed, according to sheriff’s deputies.

Just after 8:30 a.m. Friday, a passenger vehicle going north on Flush Road failed to stop for a stop sign. It was hit on the driver’s side by a commercial vehicle, according to Master Trooper Chris Herbel with the Kansas Highway Patrol.

(Courtesy Photo/Autumn Denham)

Both vehicles came to rest in the median on U.S. 24. The driver of the commercial vehicle suffered minor injuries. The driver of the passenger car was killed, according to authorities at the scene.

Trooper Herbel told KSNT News a reconstruction team was being brought to the crash site. Herbel could not say when the highway would reopen.

The Kansas Department of Transportation could not say how long the road would be closed.