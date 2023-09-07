RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County police responded to a deadly crash Thursday that shut down a highway near Manhattan.

The RCPD said that Kansas Highway 18 between Miller Parkway and Scenic Drive heading westbound was shut down because of the crash.

Early reports indicate the driver hit a deer on K-18, and both the driver and passenger got out to evaluate the damage. Wintermote said they were hit by an oncoming vehicle and transported to Ascension Via Christi hospital, where one of the two people died.

The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive map shows traffic backed up on K-18. Wintermote said drivers can expect extended traffic delays.