WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the name of a 42-year-old woman from Wamego that died Tuesday following a deadly crash.

The fatal crash happened just .1 mile east of Prairie View Road in Pottawatomie County around 8:16 p.m.

Stefanie L. Turner of Wamego appeared to have lost consciousness and went off the road while driving west on Elm Slough Road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The KHP crash logs reported that Turner’s 2013 Nissan Pathfinder went off the road to the left with her and an 11-year-old girl inside the vehicle.

The girl had no apparent injuries, according to authorities.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that both individuals in the single-vehicle crash were wearing a seatbelt.